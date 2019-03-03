Aiteo Clarifies Nembe Creek Fire Incident

On 2 March 2019, a suspected explosion occurred in the Niger Delta, within the vicinity of Nembe Creek Well 7, behind Mile 1 Community in Bayelsa State, Nigeria. Despite initial challenges, our operations team were able to access the well head area when the fire had completely died down on early hours of 2nd March. […]

On 2 March 2019, a suspected explosion occurred in the Niger Delta, within the vicinity of Nembe Creek Well 7, behind Mile 1 Community in Bayelsa State, Nigeria. Despite i...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...