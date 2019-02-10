Aleph Hospitality Signs Deal with Marriott International to Manage the First Four Points by Sheraton in Liberia

Pioneering hospitality management company, [Aleph Hospitality](http://www.alephhospitality.com/) ([www.AlephHospitality.com](http://www.alephhospitality.com/)), today announced the signing of a franchise agreement with Marriott International for the first Four Points by Sheraton ([Four-Points.Marriott.com](https://four-points.marriott.com/)) hotel in Liberia. Located in the capital city, Monrovia,… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/aleph-hospitality-signs-deal-with-marriott-internat...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...