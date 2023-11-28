Allianz strengthens relationships and affirms brand affiliation through sponsorship of institute dinners

The IIKZN Gala Dinner, held on November 25 at The Durban International Convention Centre, brought together approximately 700 insurance and reinsurance professionals. Allianz Commercial employees, including Senior Cyber Underwriter, Santho Mohapeloa, Senior Account Technician, Venessa Lakay, Senior Liability Underwriter, Helga Edwards, Head of Claims, Lulu Pule, CEO Thusang Mahlangu, Natural Resources and Energy Underwriter, Dineo Ramesega, Property Underwriter, Thokozane Mthiya, Senior MidCorp Underwriter, Connie Nkosi, and Marketing and Communications Officer, Olivia Smith engaged with existing and potential business partners to explore growth opportunities. Following these productive discussions, they networked with other industry leaders during the event.



South Africa's oldest insurance institute, the IIWC, hosted its gala dinner in Cape Town on November 24 for around 800 delegates. Allianz employees including Senior Property Underwriter, Jaleel Fakir, Claims Technician, Somandla Ncube, Financial Lines Underwriter, Clement Khoza, Business Development Manager, Senzile Ndlozi, Senior Liability Underwriter, Curtis Rigney, Head of Marketing and Communications, Lesiba Sethoga, and Head of MidCorp, Geoff Tanton, gathered to connect with existing and potential business partners. This networking opportunity allowed them to strengthen relationships and expand their professional networks.



The IIKZN, established to promote efficiency, progress, welfare, knowledge, and education among insurance professionals, played a pivotal role in organizing the IIKZN Gala Dinner. Their dedication to the industry's growth and development is commendable.



Meanwhile, the IIWC, founded in 1898, holds the distinction of being the oldest insurance institute in South Africa and possibly Africa. It was established by passionate professionals within the Western Cape short-term community who sought to create a platform for like-minded peers to connect, share knowledge, and foster growth.



Allianz Commercial South Africa's CEO, Thusang Mahlangu, emphasized the importance of supporting and networking with brokers in KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape. He stated, "Allianz Commercial has brick-and-mortar offices in Johannesburg only, so it's always important for us to support and network with brokers in KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape particularly during the annual gala dinners."