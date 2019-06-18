Alone in Libya : Children Returning to Burkina Faso Assisted by IOM

Since the 2017 launch of the EU-IOM Joint Initiative for Migrant Protection and Reintegration, IOM Burkina Faso has assisted with the voluntary return of 60 migrant children under 18 years of age from among 1,681 Burkinabe returnees, the clear majority of whom returned from Libya. The effort is funded by the European Union Emergency Trust […]

Since the 2017 launch of the EU-IOM Joint Initiative for Migrant Protection and Reintegration, IOM Burkina Faso has assisted with the voluntary ret...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...