Ambassador of Belarus Sergei Terentiev meets CEO of the Arab Organization for Agricultural Development

On 6 November 2019 Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to Egypt and Permanent Representative of Belarus to the League of Arab States Sergei Terentiev met with Secretary General of the Arab Organization for Agricultural Development affiliated with the League of Arab States, Prof. Ibrahim Adam Ahmed El-Dukheri. During the meeting, the […]

On 6 November 2019 Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to Egypt and Permanent Rep...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...