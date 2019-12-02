Ambassador of Belarus Sergei Terentiev met with the Minister of State for Military Production of Egypt

On December 1, 2019 Ambassador of the Republic of Belarus to the Arab Republic of Egypt Mr. Sergei Terentiev met with the Minister of State for Military Production of the Arab Republic of Egypt Dr. Eng. Mohamed El Assar. During the conversation the Sides discussed issues of further enhancement of industrial cooperation between the two […]

