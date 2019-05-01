Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Angola Signs a Country Programme Framework (CPF) for 2019–2023


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 1 Mai 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Teodolinda Rosa Rodrigues Coelho, Ambassador and Resident Representative, Permanent Mission of the Republic of Angola to the IAEA, and Dazhu Yang, IAEA Deputy Director General and Head of the Department of Technical Cooperation, signed Angola’s Country Programme Framework (CPF) for the period of 2019–2023 on 30 April 2019. A CPF is the frame of reference […]

Teodolinda Rosa Rodrigues Coelho, Ambassador and Resident Representative, Permanent Mission of the Republic of Angola to the IAEA, ...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...




Dans la même rubrique :
< >

Mercredi 1 Mai 2019 - 21:36 The Power of Art to Unite

Mercredi 1 Mai 2019 - 21:05 Minister Cannon welcomes Africa Day 2019 Events across Ireland

Mercredi 1 Mai 2019 - 20:52 Committee Against Torture examines the situation in South Africa