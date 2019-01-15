Angola: The grace period is over for João Lourenço; It is now time for effective action (Author Miguel Sanz)

Author Miguel Sanz João Lourenço has been president of Angola since 26 September 2017. About one year later, he cemented his hold on power by taking over the chairmanship of the ruling Movimento Popular de Libertação de Angola (MPLA). Although he reshuffled the government, for instance by replacing the transport minister, and the vice-president, Manuel […]

Author Miguel Sanz João Lourenço has been president of Angola since 26 September 2017. About one year later, he cemented his hold on ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...