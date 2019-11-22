Antimicrobial resistance on his own leg turns a Kenyan health worker into an advocate for wiser use of antibiotics

Josphat, a health worker based in Nairobi, needed a skin graft on his leg in 2013. But then, what is typically a common procedure nowadays became a medical nightmare. The donor site on his thigh took longer to heal than expected and was nonresponsive to conventional antibiotics. Laboratory tests revealed the wound was infected with […]

Josphat, a health worker based in Nairobi, needed a skin graft on his leg in 2013. But then, what is typically a common procedure nowadays became a medica...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...