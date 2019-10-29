Alwihda Info
Any let up in Ebola response could risk escalation of outbreak in Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), warns International Rescue Committee (IRC)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 29 Octobre 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


As the daily number of reported Ebola cases continues to be in single digits, the International Rescue Committee (IRC) reaffirms that we must double down on our efforts to reach zero cases. Any let up in the response could risk a flare up of cases, and in turn prolong the outbreak. Dalia al-Awqati, Ebola Response […]

