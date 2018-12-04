Alwihda Info
English News

Argentina eyes to deepen cooperation with China in the upcoming G20 summit: official


Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 4 Décembre 2018 modifié le 4 Décembre 2018 - 07:58

This year’s G20 will continue to maintain and play its role as an international multilateral cooperation mechanism and provide a powerful platform for resolving challenges facing the world today, the coordinator added.


Source: People's Daily

Argentina is ready for this year’s G20 summit and the nation hopes to see the world leaders achieve consensus for the benefit of all the countries, Hernan Lombardi, summit technical coordinator, said in a joint media interview ahead of the upcoming summit from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1 in the Latin American country.

In particular, this summit will enhance China and Argentina relations, Lombardi noted.

The two countries have obtained fruitful achievements in past years, especially in media cooperation. Besides traditional technical advancement, China and Argentina have also exchanged ideas more closely through television programs and online platform. For example, television networks of the two countries worked together to create major documentaries including “Charming Argentina” and “Charming China,” which aim to deepen mutual understanding and spread information to the world.

Argentina has taken many innovative methods to ensure the smooth operation of the summit and to display the country’s unique culture, according to Lombardi. Specifically, conference venues and nearby locations will have stringent security measures in place to ensure the safe participation of leaders from all sides, as well as to show the characteristic culture of Argentina to the world to promote tourism and encourage domestic development, reported Wen Wei Po newspaper.

Last year, more than 60 conferences and pre-event activities were held in 10 Argentina cities, which saw some 4,000 representatives from invited countries and international organizations, according to the official statistics from the G20 Organizing Committee.

