Arrival of the Head of the African Union Election Observation Mission to Ghana


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 6 Décembre 2020


H.E. Kgalema Petrus Motlanthe, Former President of South Africa and the Head of the African Union Election Observation Mission (AUEOM), has arrived in Accra for the up-coming Presidential and Parliamentary Elections in the country. Preceding his arrival, a three-day orientation and briefing programme for African Union Election Observers Mission (AUEOM) was held from 3-5 December, […]

