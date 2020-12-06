Arrival of the Head of the African Union Election Observation Mission to Ghana

H.E. Kgalema Petrus Motlanthe, Former President of South Africa and the Head of the African Union Election Observation Mission (AUEOM), has arrived in Accra for the up-coming Presidential and Parliamentary Elections in the country. Preceding his arrival, a three-day orientation and briefing programme for African Union Election Observers Mission (AUEOM) was held from 3-5 December, […]

H.E. Kgalema Petrus Motlanthe, Former President of South Africa and the Head of the African Union Electio...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...