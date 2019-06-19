As The Sun Rises, The Water Flows: A Green Humanitarian Response in South Sudan

By Angela Wells, IOM Public Information Officer, Department of Operations and Emergencies The town of Malakal sits on the East bank of the Nile River in South Sudan’s Upper Nile State- a country where the sun’s rays never cease. In 2013, armed groups attacked communities in Upper Nile, causing thousands of people to flee to […]
By Angela Wells, IOM Public Information Officer, Department of Operations and Emergencies The town of Malakal sits on the East bank of the Nile River in South Sud...
By Angela Wells, IOM Public Information Officer, Department of Operations and Emergencies The town of Malakal sits on the East bank of the Nile River in South Sud...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...