Assistant Foreign Minister receives Ambassador of Arab Republic of Egypt to Kingdom of Bahrain

The Assistant Foreign Minister, Abdulla bin Faisal bin Jabur Al-Doseri, received in his office at the Ministry’s General Court the Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt to the Kingdom of Bahrain, Yasser Mohamed Ahmed Shaaban. During the meeting, the Assistant Foreign Minister congratulated Mr. Shaaban on being appointed as Ambassador of the Arab Republic […]

The Assistant Foreign Minister, Abdulla bin Faisal bin Jabur Al-Doseri, received in his office at the Ministry’s General Court t...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...