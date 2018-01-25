B-Roll: Blockchain at iFX EXPO Asia 2018, the largest annual financial B2B convention, Jan 23-25, Hong Kong – Free Broadcast quality B-Roll footage

iFX EXPO ([www.iFXEXPO.com](http://www.ifxexpo.com/)), the first and largest financial business to business expo in the world, is currently taking place until Thursday in Hong Kong, gathering more than 30,000 industry-leading delegates and 1,000 exhibitors. The iFX EXPO is widely recognized across every sector of the electronic trading business as the largest B2B event of the year. […]

iFX EXPO ([www.iFXEXPO.com](http://www.ifxexpo.com/)), the first ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...