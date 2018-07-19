Basic Education Chairperson Saddened by Shooting of Learner at School

The Chairperson of Portfolio Committee on Basic Education is shocked and saddened by the killing on Wednesday of a 17-year old Grade 10 learner on the Mokgolokwe Middle School grounds, near Batlaharo in the Northern Cape. According to media reports, a 38-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the case. Committee Chairperson Ms Nomalungelo […]

