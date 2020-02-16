Basketball Africa League: Transcripts of NBA playersâ reactions at NBA All-Star 2020 (Saturday February 15, 2020)

JOEL EMBIID: I think it’s really important because there’s a lot of special talent that the world doesn’t know about. If you look at the guys in the league who have been able to make it, there’s probably somebody better than me or has the potential to be better than me in the future. So […]

JOEL EMBIID: I think it’s really important because there’s a lot of special talent that the world doesn’t know about. If you look at the guys in the league wh...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...