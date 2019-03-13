Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
English News

Beijing to launch survey into ‘love birds’ as city improves environment


Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 13 Mars 2019 modifié le 13 Mars 2019 - 07:19

The best way to protect wildlife is to protect their habitat, especially the large treesand bushes around rivers and lakes, Luo Juchun, a professor at Beijing Forestry University, told Beijing Youth Daily.


Source:Global Times/People’s Daily

Beijing to launch survey into ‘love birds’ as city improves environment
The Beijing Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation Center is to launch a survey this month on Mandarin ducks (Aix Galericulata) for the first time to find out how they adapt to urban life, according to the Beijing Municipal Forestry and Parks Bureau.

March 3 is World Wildlife Day. To mark the occasion, Beijing will launch a survey into the wildlife habitat in urban built-up areas and set up conservation areas to restrict human activities so that wild animals can live more freely.

The integrated survey into precious species such as the Mandarin duck will involve analyzing their species, numbers, distribution, survival and threatening factors in this city.

In an investigation carried out on January 27 with the support of volunteers, 547 Mandarin ducks were found in nine major habitats within Beijing's fifth ring road, Shi Yang, the person in charge of the investigation, told Beijing Youth Daily.

The Mandarin duck is an auspicious icon in China, representing love between men and women.

The survey will last three to five years, during which large amounts of data will be obtained to learn more about the numbers and distribution of the bird, which will serve as a foundation for research into the Mandarin Duck's reproduction and migration patterns, said Shi.

The best way to protect wildlife is to protect their habitat, especially the large treesand bushes around rivers and lakes, Luo Juchun, a professor at Beijing Forestry University, told Beijing Youth Daily.

"Birds prefer the wild, and cities have a certain influence on their daily activities. However, Beijing has created a living environment for them as a modern metropolis with its good afforestation," said Shi.

Source:Global Times/People’s Daily


Dans la même rubrique :
< >

Mercredi 13 Mars 2019 - 07:18 Tourism in Xinjiang booms thanks to social stability

Mercredi 13 Mars 2019 - 06:30 China unveils top 10 scientific discoveries of 2018

Mardi 12 Mars 2019 - 19:12 Greater Bay Area to drive economy of China, even world

A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 12/03/2019

Tchad : "la pauvreté fertilise le terreau du terrorisme", Idriss Déby

Tchad : "la pauvreté fertilise le terreau du terrorisme", Idriss Déby

Tchad : le directeur des impôts déterminé à "faire l'impossible pour effacer la crise" Tchad : le directeur des impôts déterminé à "faire l'impossible pour effacer la crise" 12/03/2019

Populaires

Tchad : plusieurs officiers élevés au grade de Général

12/03/2019

Tchad : un accident fait 4 morts dont un responsable du ministère des Infrastructures

12/03/2019

Tchad : décret de création d'un canton dans la province du Lac

12/03/2019
Vidéo à la Une
RCA : les victimes tchadiennes se préparent devant la CPI contre leurs bourreaux
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 12/03/2019 - Mohamed Qayaad

Libérez Mme Hasna Hassan Mohamed injustement emprisonnée !

Libérez Mme Hasna Hassan Mohamed injustement emprisonnée !

Le Maroc, un pays précurseur en matière de dialogue interreligieux Le Maroc, un pays précurseur en matière de dialogue interreligieux 11/03/2019 - Khalid Cherkaoui Semmouni

ANALYSE - 04/03/2019 - Khalid Cherkaoui Semmouni

Droits des femmes au Maroc : Acquis et défis

Droits des femmes au Maroc : Acquis et défis

Pourquoi un carton rouge du gouvernement italien contre la France à propos de l'Afrique ? Pourquoi un carton rouge du gouvernement italien contre la France à propos de l'Afrique ? 12/02/2019 - Dr. Mehenou Amouzou

REACTION - 02/03/2019 - Think Tank Generation 90

Propagation de la haine ethnique : pour une législation coercitive contre le tribalisme au Cameroun

Propagation de la haine ethnique : pour une législation coercitive contre le tribalisme au Cameroun

Tchad : "Il n’est jamais trop tard pour entamer un dialogue", CNRD Tchad : "Il n’est jamais trop tard pour entamer un dialogue", CNRD 23/02/2019 - Dr Moussa Pascal Sougui