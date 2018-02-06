









English News Bengaluru, India: Hindus crumbling on Kashmir, should launch FSSDGHR Party for survival of Hindu India before too late

6 Février 2018

Bengaluru, India

Dear Editor



Sub:- (i)- Jingoist Hindus not realizing India may be further dismembered and Hinduism may not survive (ii)- Indian Muslims are suspect and may assist in realizing unfinished agenda of Islam to rule & convert Hindus of India (iii)- India should not overly depend on support of other countries (iv)- Indian Military Veterans unconcerned about rural distress though most of fighting forces of military / paramilitary come from rural background (v)- Without launching ‘Federal Secular Socialist Democratic Globalized Human Rights’ (FSSDGHR) Party India can’t avoid said catastrophe (vi)- India should think of ruling Muslim-world non-violently and by rule-of-law through UN



----On February 5, 2018 the matter of killing of four Indian soldiers (including an Army Officer) on Sunday by Pakistan at LoC in J&K was discussed extensively in Indian print & electronic media amidst war mongering touted in every medium. But during debate on two prominent TV channels people were appalled to know [from two strategic affairs analysts Colonel ( R) Ajay Shukla and Sushant Sarin] that India cannot ‘win’ a war against Pakistan and the sooner we appreciate this politico-military reality the better and India has no alternative than to tolerate such killings & bloodshed at LoC with Pakistan. It was not the first time that such views were expressed by Indian strategic affairs analysts. Captain (R) Raghu Raman also expressed such views (https://medium.com/@captraman/why-war-with-pakistan-is-not-an-option-3ccfa25a1529 ) where he said that:-

“[Firstly – the much vaunted Indian military superiority is largely an accounting subterfuge. Sure we have more soldiers, tanks, aircrafts and ships than Pakistan, but banking on mere numbers is misleading and irrelevant in military strategy. Pakistan has successfully locked down over 30% of our Army in internal counter insurgency roles that not only sucks in combat troops from their primary roles for prolonged periods, but also alienates the local population in the valley. The major reason of the Pakistani Op Gibraltar’s failure in 1965, was the overwhelming loyalty of Kashmiri locals towards India. Disguised Pakistani troops who had infiltrated into the valley to incite rebellions were caught by the locals and promptly handed over to the Indian security forces. 50 years later, sentiment in the valley is very different. And this ‘turning move’ has been achieved by Pakistan with a ridiculously low investment of merely a few hundred terrorists and psychological operations. Another substantial part of our Army is locked down in the North East insurgency and we are still trying to build adequate force levels against our much stronger adversary all along our border with China. India’s Chinese front is in a tenuous state because of decades of neglect and the massive infrastructure China has built to be able to mobilize several divisions in a matter of hours into that theatre. Most worryingly, Pakistan and China have achieved military interoperability - which is the capability of their two armies to execute joint missions against a common target. Decades of mutual cooperation, technology transfer, training, equipment sales and of course a common enemy - have welded our two adversaries into a formidable joint force. Pakistan’s accelerated achievements in nuclear technology, missile delivery systems, logistic supply, chain of equipment and spares as well as new-age technologies such as cyber and drone warfare are all the result of cooperation between the two countries.]”.



The depressing scenario projected by above strategic affairs analysts is an understatement when the present reality is taken in reckoning. India has incensed China (who continues to give trouble to India at Doklam) on the basis of meaningless support & goading of USA through encirclement of China by Quad and ASEAN countries with the result China can create immense trouble for India by trying to bring communism in India as mentioned at http://www.pakistanchristianpost.com/detail.php?articleid=3077 OR https://groups.yahoo.com/neo/groups/kashmir-global-network/conversations/messages/50558



In a nutshell India faces not only the threat of further dismemberment by Kashmir going to Pakistan and more territories going to China but India may not be Hindu majority in near future, if India does not wake-up. In order to ward-off such a humiliating & grave situation India should do the following in view of given below:-



(1)- God only knows what would have happened if Britishers had not intervened when Moghul power started declining from 17th century (either Islam would have converted Hindus or Hindus might have driven out hostile Muslims from India). Hence for power loving Muslims of Pakistan (whose ancestor came from Central Asia to NAME region to conquer and rule India) the ruling & converting Hindus remain the unfinished agenda of Islam. Though ~ 650 Million Muslims are still there in SAARC region (mostly converted to Islam by force) but still ~ 1 Billion Hindus are an eye sour in the mass of Muslims from NAME region to South-East Asia, also due to the reason that India is the only secular democracy in this region which is threatening the theocratic political model of Muslim countries (even of Communist China)



(2)- Hindus have not been able to counter said avarice of Islam due to four reasons (i)- India has been secular constitutionally but in fact practiced communalism (ii)- Indian Muslims did not try to restore secularism in India by filing petitions in Supreme Court of India (SCI) (iii)- Indian Military Veterans unconcerned about rural distress though most of fighting forces of military / paramilitary come from rural background (iv)- India never tried non-violently and by rule-of-law through UN to rule over Muslim world (which is bleeding and weeping profusely right from AF-PAK to NAME region) despite the fact that Muslims from Central Asia to NAME region came to conquer and rule India in violent way (with plunder, unnecessary killing, injuring, destruction of properties & religious places, rape, molestation etc.)



(3)- Hence the people should come forward to launch a new all India political party the FSSDGHR Party which will specifically ensure the protection of the human rights of the people of not only India but also of troubled Muslim countries. The FSSDGHR Party has potential to win 2018 & 2019 elections in States and for Parliament only and only when out of the following first of all [S.No (i) about democracy and cadre expansion in FSSDGHR Party, S.No. (ii) about petitions in SCI and S.No. (v) (F) about public meetings / demonstrations / protests at States capitals and District headquarters all over India for recovering Rs ~ 1,000 Trillion State-capital] these all 3 are carried out at the earliest:-



(i)- First and foremost FSSDGHR Party should be based on secularism, socialism, democracy, federalism, globalization, human rights and rule of law. Without democracy in political parties there cannot be true democracy in India. For this all the office bearers of FSSDGHR Party should be elected by its members (active members can have 2 or more votes as compared to one vote to ordinary members in organizational elections) . There should be difference between ‘Padadhikari (other office-bearers) and ‘Kshetradhikari’ (territorial office-bearers) and there should be no ‘Kshetradhikari’ without party office in his relevant territory with flag and banner / board of FSSDGHR Party. Also the membership of FSSDGHR Party should be terminated if any of its member (ordinary or active) does not sign in a register kept at nearest party office once a month and does not pay Rs 5 per month the party contribution. For Federalism all the civil subjects (including natural resources) should be with States and only martial subjects like defense, foreign affairs, currency etc should be with Union of India.



(ii)- FSSDGHR Party should understand that Hindutva forces (BJP crudely and Congress subtly) have been coming to power at Centre and in States by destroying secularism and rule-of-law in India. Hence in the interest of rule-of-law and especially secularism, FSSDGHR Party should file following petitions in Supreme Court of India (SCI) about:-



(A)- Legally expected restoration of Status-quo-ante of Babri Masjid which was demolished in 1992 in the presence of Observer of SCI also with a prayer that SCI should direct GOI to be ready to requisition UNPKF in case Hindutva forces create law & order problem all across the country (if Indian security forces can go in other countries for maintaining peace the security forces of other countries can also come in India for maintaining peace through UNPKF)

(B)- Query about retrieve of Muslim PoK (including militarily if necessary) in the interest of removal of AFSPA, SPA etc from J&K and terrorism threat from all across India (through writ first in J&K High Court and then in SCI, if needed)

( C)- Prosecution against guilty found by Sri Krishna Commission about 1992-93 communal riots in Mumbai / Maharashtra (while rightly asking for deportation / action against Dawood Ibrahim etc, the guilty of serial blasts which were direct fallout of said riots)

(D)- Constitutional obligation regarding public debt under Article 292 & 293 and not under FRBM which is unconstitutionally promoting unethical unbridled usury (interest earning).

(E)- Delhi 1984 & Gujarat 2002 riots regarding responsibility of and punishment to executive magistrates and security & armed forces in stopping riots under sections 129, 130, 131 Cr.P.C.

(F)- Quashing of discriminatory (especially against Muslims) Reservation Policy which is giving reservation to also those castes of Hindus which once ruled in India. [In ‘Rajtantra’ State run the people where as in ‘Prajatantra’ people run the State hence the moral of the people should be higher than of the State in any democracy. But the people who consider themselves as Dalits backward etc their moral cannot be high. There is nothing wrong in reservation especially to those who otherwise do not get proportional representation in government, but it should not be in the name of demoralizing tag (fatally harmful for democracy) of SC, ST, BC, OBC etc. Rather reservation should be given only in government service on merit (and not in education or elections) to any recognizable human group whichever demands it proportional to its percentage in population].



(iii)- If justice is not delivered at moderate cost & promptly by Courts then rule-of-law has no meaning. Hence FSSDGHR Party should work for and demand that High Courts under Article 227 of the Constitution should check every file which comes to it from subordinate Courts (District and Lower Courts in appeal, revision writ etc whether presiding officer has granted adjournments unnecessarily) with commensurate punishment to erring presiding officers of subordinate Courts. Moreover government lodging and boarding facilities at nominal cost should be provided at all the seats of appellate Courts (under supervision of Bar Council of States and of India) for advocates coming from lower Courts so that cases in appellate Courts can be contested at much lesser cost.



(iv)- Foreign policy of India is nothing but a comedy where India thinks that without resolving border disputes with its neighbors (mainly Pakistan and China) it can become world-power. Dispute with Pakistan is political which will be solved once FSSDGHR Party will file petition (first in J&K High Court and then in SCI if necessary) for retrieve of PoK (People should not forget that the last word on India’s partition is yet to be written). Dispute with China is legal which can easily be resolved if FSSDGHR Party demand that India should ask UN to resolve it through ‘Judicial Commission’ in which member nominated by India, China and some other countries can be there.



(v)- Support to Socialism will be crucial factor for victory of FSSDGHR Party in coming States & Parliamentary elections as given below:-



(A)- India is a poor country (not withstanding hollow boasts of GOI about India being world power) where about half of India (mainly small and marginal farmers) is starving (extreme malnutrition) and every 30 minutes a farmer commits suicide in India as mentioned at http://aikscc.com/ .



(B)- In all advanced economies with large land-holdings the percentage of population in farming is between 1.5 to 5 % but in India population dependent on agriculture is much more that is about two third of India [hence effectively addressing the problems of rural sector e.g. agriculture, farmers and farm labors (which will bring succor to urban sector too) will bring victory to FSSDGHR Party in 2018 & 2019 elections]. Therefore FSSDGHR Party should encourage cooperative farming (or even purchasing small agricultural lands by GOI from farmers) to facilitate large land-holdings which will also make possible to implement labor laws in agriculture sector and which will effectively ameliorate the condition of farm-labors too (in India mostly people talk about giving relief to farmers but nobody talks about farm-labors who are in similarly worst condition if not more except suicide).



( C)- Such huge transfer of population from agriculture sector to manufacturing & service sectors is possible only when (as happened in advanced economies) the job opportunities are created in manufacturing & service sectors and that too in a manner that will especially benefit farmers. It will require huge expansion in housing sector so that farmers coming from villages can acquire accommodation (at nominal rent and without threat of vacating the house as long as they are paying rent) in urban and semi urban areas where most of the manufacturing & service sectors are and will be there. Socialism (for the benefit of the masses and not merely for so-called classes as is presently the case in India) means joint capitalism where like private-capital the State-capital will also be deployed PROFITABLY especially for the welfare of the people (In India the ministers of present and earlier governments who can’t run a government-business / factory profitably and always talk about dis-investment how can they aspire and claim to run the country).



(D)-. Moreover whosoever controls the institutions of health-care and education controls the society. In ‘Rajtantra’ (during rule of Kings and Emperors) health-care and education remains with Raj (State) if in ‘Prajatantra’ (democracy) health-care and education are not directly with the people then democracy has no meaning. Politicians (and even FSSDGHR Party) should not pamper the people for the sake of votes rather people should be asked to take the responsibility of their health-care and education [especially after retirement people waste their time in meaningless gossips instead they can devote their free time (mostly on charity) for managing and running institutions of health-care and education].



(E)- All these programs of socialism need huge State-capital. But Delhi Police is a thoroughly compromised organization which is not taking action under criminal laws against derelict public servants of IT Department under Section 177, 181, 199, 202, 217, 218 IPC read with Section 271 (1) (C ) 276 (C ) of The Income Tax Act and Section 13 (1) (d) 13 (2) of The Prevention of Corruption Act despite http://www.newsnat ion.in/article/121125-news-nat ion-disclosure-on-blackmoney- kharabpati-farmers-take-agricu lture-route-t.html and https:/ /www.alwihdainfo.com/Now- India-bound-to-get-Rs--1000- Trillion-income-tax-as-Delhi- Police-steps-in_a31456.html and also mention of this unrealized huge State-capital in recently published book 'Demonetization and the Black Economy' by Professor (R) Arun Kumar and its mention by Debroy, the senior economist of NITI Aayog



(F)- Hence the FSSDGHR Party should launch public meetings / demonstrations / protests at States capitals and District headquarters all over India starting from Jantar-Mantar at Delhi because GOI is not recovering said State-capital of Rs ~ 1,000 Trillion (without penal Tax / interest) through Income Tax (the issue which was raised in Parliament also on May 16, 2016). During said India-wide demonstrations FSSDGHR Party should ask GOI to clarify that why GOI did not recover black-money of said Rs ~ 1,000 Trillion State-capital from ~ 1 million tax-evaders and instead merely for 3 to 4 Trillion black-money (that too ultimately could not be realized) preferred to harass most of ~ 1.3 Billion people of India through illegal & criminal de-monetization (in which majority of population especially the farmers, farm-labors and their children working in cities and even in other States too were the worst sufferers).



(G)- Moreover FSSDGHR Party should demand from GOI that this Rs ~ 1,000 Trillion of State-capital should be PROFITABLY deployed in following five areas which will take care of roti (food), kapada (clothes), makan (housing), health-care and education of Indians (in addition to using this State-capital in freeing the farmers from agricultural loans):-

(a)- For opening outlets, godowns, cold-storages etc of Public-Distribution-System all over India which will also provide fair & remunerative prices to farmers

(b)- In cloth etc manufacturing factories which will provide basic needs for under-garments, other clothes, bed-sheets, blankets, shoes etc of the people, at moderate price.

( c)- For making residential and commercial buildings all over India which will be given on rent to be decided by ‘Statutory Rent Commission’

(d)- In making health care for all (whether in organized or un-organized sectors) through modified ESI workable [In the management of modified-ESI in addition to the representatives from government of India (GOI) the representatives of employees and of employers should also be there. Moreover there should be a body (majority nominated by employers with appealing right to statutory tribunal) which will look into the complaints against doctors of this modified- ESI recommending unnecessary leaves to so-called sick employees].

(e)- On the basis of the experience of modified-ESI in second stage the education (at least up to Higher Secondary level) should also be given under direct control of the people.

(vi)- Due to unprecedented advance (done mostly by Christian West) of about 500 years in modern science & technology especially in IT sector, the highly desirable Globalization is unavoidable. Whereas in addition to global currency without International-Political-Parties (IPPs registered at UN) the Globalization is impossible. Hence in the constitution of FSSDGHR Party the Globalization should also be its objective and for this following should be mentioned:-



(A)- FSSDGHR Party will work for and demand that in place of veto to 5 nations, in new UN the voting power should be given to all member countries commensurate with their contribution of men (especially martial), money and material (especially military) and the record about human rights of member countries

(B)- FSSDGHR Party will work for and demand that Optional protocol OP-1 of ICCPR should be replaced with Mandatory Protocol MP-1 so that even citizens of member countries can move UN to protect their human rights

( C)- FSSDGHR Party will work for and demand for global currency (with proper asset back-up with its Central Bank at United Nations and its branches in all the member countries of UN)

(D)- FSSDGHR Party as a program (without mentioning as objective in its constitution),

(a)- Should work for peaceful march to solve chronic and gory Israel-Palestine problem (also the cause of global Jihadi terrorism) as mentioned at https://www.alwihdainfo.com/King-Salman-of-SaAr-facing-disgrace-humiliation-because-fears-USA-and-not-Allah_a60145.html -- of ~ 1 million volunteers (Muslims and non-Muslims men and women) from all across the world, which will be the precursor to moderate & secular IPPs. Because without shaking the unjust policies of USA (votary of exclusive private-capital) and of Israel, the global peace (including in India) is impossible.

(b)- Should demand and work for solution of problem in NAME region (Syria etc) by getting elections conducted under UN Election Commission (UNEC) with IPPS too under protection of UNPKF (India can provide millions of people for UNPKF and UNEC)



If Hindus do not want further dismemberment of India and still want to lead the life as Hindus then they should immediately launch the FSSDGHR Party which first of all should carry-out these all 3 at the earliest [S.No (i) About democracy and cadre expansion in FSSDGHR Party, S.No. (ii) About petitions in SCI and S.No. (v) (F) about public meetings / demonstrations / protests at States capitals and District headquarters all over India for recovering $ ~ 16 Trillion State-capital] and Hindus should further think of ruling Muslim-world non-violently and by rule-of-law though UN, as mentioned above.



Regards



Hem Raj Jain



(Author of 'Betrayal of Americanism')



Bengaluru, India





