Binck Bank Tour: Lineup

Tomorrow NTT Pro Cycling ([NTTProCycling.com](http://www.NTTProCycling.com)) will lineup for the UCI World Tour Binck Bank Tour. The Belgian stage race has been shortened this year, from 7 stages to 5, due to the currently condensed UCI race calendar. The 2020 Binck Bank Tour will consist of 4 road stages and a 11km individual time trial (on […]

Tomorrow NTT Pro Cycling ([NTTProCycling.com](http://www.NTTProCycling.com)) will lineup for the UCI ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...