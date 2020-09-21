Blitzboks duo named in World Series Dream Team

Springbok Sevens players Selvyn Davids and JC Pretorius were honoured for their superb performances during the shortened sevens season with the ultimate accolade after being named in the 2020 HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series Dream Team. World Rugby confirmed the winners of various HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series 2020 Awards on Monday, including the names […]

