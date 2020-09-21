Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Blitzboks duo named in World Series Dream Team


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 21 Septembre 2020


Springbok Sevens players Selvyn Davids and JC Pretorius were honoured for their superb performances during the shortened sevens season with the ultimate accolade after being named in the 2020 HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series Dream Team. World Rugby confirmed the winners of various HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series 2020 Awards on Monday, including the names […]

Springbok Sevens players Selvyn Davids and JC Pretorius were honoured for their superb performances during the shortened sevens season...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 21/09/2020

Tchad : une formation professionnelle réussie pour 200 jeunes scolarisés et non-scolarisés

Tchad : une formation professionnelle réussie pour 200 jeunes scolarisés et non-scolarisés

Tchad - Covid-19 : 2 nouveaux cas, 105 malades sous traitement Tchad - Covid-19 : 2 nouveaux cas, 105 malades sous traitement 21/09/2020

Populaires

Tchad : le président de retour à N'Djamena après un long séjour à Amdjarass

21/09/2020

Tchad : 10 ans de prison ferme requis contre cinq officiers pour complicité d'évasion

21/09/2020

Tchad : le colonel et cinq complices reconnus coupables et condamnés

21/09/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : neuf accusations contre l'ex-ministre Djerassem, "ce dossier est politique" (avocat)
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 09/09/2020 - Michel Tagne Foko

Chronique : Voici venir la beuverie

Chronique : Voici venir la beuverie

Tribune : Le Tchad n'est pas le Mali Tribune : Le Tchad n'est pas le Mali 30/08/2020 - Mahamat Nour Ibedou

ANALYSE - 19/09/2020 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

Le référé mesures-utiles : une solution à l’impossibilité d’obtenir un rendez-vous en préfecture

ETUDIANTS ETRANGERS : Le Conseil d’État entérine l'application de frais d'inscription plus élevés 15/09/2020 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 05/09/2020 - Info Alwihda

Tchad : des étudiants de l’Université Adam Barka interpellent le chef de l’État

Tchad : des étudiants de l’Université Adam Barka interpellent le chef de l’État

Tchad : droit de réponse du gouverneur du Guéra au 1er vice-président de l'Assemblée nationale Tchad : droit de réponse du gouverneur du Guéra au 1er vice-président de l'Assemblée nationale 14/06/2020 - Info Alwihda