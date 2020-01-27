Blitzboks in recovery mode with Sydney looming

The Springbok Sevens squad have their plans laid out as they prepare to tackle Argentina, Samoa and France in Pool B of the HSBC Sydney Sevens this weekend, having arrived from Hamilton, New Zealand earlier on Monday. It was an unhappy visit to the Land of the Long White Cloud, with three consecutive defeats at […]

