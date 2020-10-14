Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Blue Prism announces Service Assist, automating next generation contact centres with an AI-Powered digital workforce that transforms customer experiences


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 13 Octobre 2020


Addressing the increasing demands of customer contact centres and call centre agent productivity, [Blue Prism (AIM: PRSM)](https://investors.blueprism.com/) (https://investors.BluePrism.com) today announced the availability of [Blue Prism Service Assist](https://www.blueprism.com/product/service-assist/) (https://bit.ly/3dkWsUq). This new offering delivers a real-time, unified 360-degree view of all… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/blue-prism-announces-service-assist-automating-ne...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...


A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 13/10/2020

Journée internationale de la fille : Feboh Jisca, 7 ans, rêve de devenir médecin

Journée internationale de la fille : Feboh Jisca, 7 ans, rêve de devenir médecin

Tchad : Abdoulaye Mbodou Mbami reconduit à la tête du parti ARD Tchad : Abdoulaye Mbodou Mbami reconduit à la tête du parti ARD 13/10/2020

Populaires

Tchad : mauvaise qualité du réseau, lourde sanction pour Tigo, Airtel et Salam

13/10/2020

Tchad : un officier élevé au grade de général de brigade (décret)

13/10/2020

Tchad : une sanction de 8,4 milliards Fcfa contre Airtel, Tigo et Salam

13/10/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : assassinat d'un homme à Pala-Erde, un voisin témoigne
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 04/10/2020 - Mahamoud Ali Seid

Tchad : Le président de la CASAC dénonce le rejet systématique de l'autre sur les réseaux sociaux

Tchad : Le président de la CASAC dénonce le rejet systématique de l'autre sur les réseaux sociaux

Chronique : Voici venir la beuverie Chronique : Voici venir la beuverie 09/09/2020 - Michel Tagne Foko

ANALYSE - 07/10/2020 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

L’Algérie s’ouvre à l’investissement étranger - Vers la suppression partielle de la règle des 49/51%

L’Algérie s’ouvre à l’investissement étranger - Vers la suppression partielle de la règle des 49/51%

Tchad : Un forum sans trop grands enjeux Tchad : Un forum sans trop grands enjeux 05/10/2020 - Steve Djénonkar

REACTION - 07/10/2020 - Ndjelar Koumadji Mariam

Tchad : les propositions de Ndjelar Koumadji Mariam pour le Forum national inclusif

Tchad : les propositions de Ndjelar Koumadji Mariam pour le Forum national inclusif

Tchad : des étudiants de l’Université Adam Barka interpellent le chef de l’État Tchad : des étudiants de l’Université Adam Barka interpellent le chef de l’État 05/09/2020 - Info Alwihda