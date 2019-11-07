Alwihda Info
Bosco Ntaganda Sentenced to 30 Years’ Imprisonment


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 7 Novembre 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


On 7 November 2019, Trial Chamber VI of the International Criminal Court (“ICC”) (https://www.ICC-CPI.int/), unanimously, [sentenced](https://www.icc-cpi.int/Pages/record.aspx?docNo=ICC-01/04-02/06-2442) (http://bit.ly/32mJ6j9) Bosco Ntaganda to a total of 30 years of imprisonment. The time Mr Ntaganda has spent in detention at the ICC – from 22 March 2013 to 7 November 2019 – will be deducted… Read more on https://international-criminal-court.africa-newsroom.com/press/bosco-ntaganda...

