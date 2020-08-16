Botshabelo Digital Hub ready to enhance Job Creation in the Free State – Deputy Minister Gina

The Botshabelo Digital Hub site has been revitalised and is ready to enhance job creation in the Free State. This is according to the Deputy Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Ms Nomalungelo Gina. Gina says the Botshabelo Digital Hub is part of the ten digital hubs that will be established across the country by […]

