Bring us to the table to unlock youth jobs and power growth, say young African entrepreneurs

Young African entrepreneurs urged to make their voices heard in business policy-making across the continent and called on governments to implement friendlier tax policies, improve access to finance and boost support for youth-led businesses to create jobs. Speaking at the 2019 African Economic Conference in the Egyptian resort of Sharm El-Sheikh on Tuesday, the young […]

