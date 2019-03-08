Bringing Women and Girls Closer to Dignified Menstrual Health Management

Every month millions of women and girls around the world face the challenge of managing their menstrual period without clean, convenient, comfortable sanitary products. In Tanzania, estimates[1](#_ftn1) suggest 85% of girls resort to unhygienic solutions, most commonly strips of cloth, which are difficult to keep clean and more likely to spread fungi and infection, or […]

