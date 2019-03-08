Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Bringing Women and Girls Closer to Dignified Menstrual Health Management


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 8 Mars 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Every month millions of women and girls around the world face the challenge of managing their menstrual period without clean, convenient, comfortable sanitary products. In Tanzania, estimates[1](#_ftn1) suggest 85% of girls resort to unhygienic solutions, most commonly strips of cloth, which are difficult to keep clean and more likely to spread fungi and infection, or […]

Every month millions of women and girls around the world face the challenge of managing their menstrual period withou...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 07/03/2019

Tchad : "l'émancipation est la preuve que nous avançons", Madeleine Alingué

Tchad : "l'émancipation est la preuve que nous avançons", Madeleine Alingué

Tchad : 541 personnes opérées gratuitement des yeux à Bongor Tchad : 541 personnes opérées gratuitement des yeux à Bongor 07/03/2019

Populaires

Tchad : 15 nominations et création de nouveaux postes aux douanes (décret)

08/03/2019

Le Tchad "est très riche", assure le ministre des Mines et du Commerce

08/03/2019

Tchad : le 8 mars déclaré férié pour la journée de la femme

08/03/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : l'Ordre des médecins exige la fermeture de deux facultés de médecine
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 24/02/2019 - Albert Guipibopala

Centrafrique : "Il est temps qu’on mette fin à notre malheur"

Centrafrique : "Il est temps qu’on mette fin à notre malheur"

Il est venu, il a chanté Il est venu, il a chanté 16/02/2019 - Farid Mnebhi

ANALYSE - 04/03/2019 - Khalid Cherkaoui Semmouni

Droits des femmes au Maroc : Acquis et défis

Droits des femmes au Maroc : Acquis et défis

Pourquoi un carton rouge du gouvernement italien contre la France à propos de l'Afrique ? Pourquoi un carton rouge du gouvernement italien contre la France à propos de l'Afrique ? 12/02/2019 - Dr. Mehenou Amouzou

REACTION - 02/03/2019 - Think Tank Generation 90

Propagation de la haine ethnique : pour une législation coercitive contre le tribalisme au Cameroun

Propagation de la haine ethnique : pour une législation coercitive contre le tribalisme au Cameroun

Tchad : "Il n’est jamais trop tard pour entamer un dialogue", CNRD Tchad : "Il n’est jamais trop tard pour entamer un dialogue", CNRD 23/02/2019 - Dr Moussa Pascal Sougui