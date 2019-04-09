Burundi: 10 Years On, Justice Denied for Murdered Activist

The government of [Burundi](https://www.hrw.org/africa/burundi) has failed to deliver justice for the [killing of Ernest Manirumva](https://www.hrw.org/news/2009/04/16/burundi-find-killers-anti-corruption-activist), a Burundian anti-corruption activist, a decade ago. The emblematic case is an example of political interference with criminal investigations, especially in politically sensitive cases… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/burundi-10-years-on-justice-denied-for-murdered-acti...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...