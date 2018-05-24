Burundi : Reaction of Minister Reynders to the referendum

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Didier Reynders expresses strong concern following the referendum of 17th May on the revision of the Constitution of Burundi, the results of which were announced on Monday. Both the majority and the opposition were eventually allowed to campaign during the official period. Belgium regrets however the lack […]

