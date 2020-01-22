Alwihda Info
CAR: Officially Launch Of The 2020 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) Aimed To Get US$ 401 Million


Alwihda Info | Par Fabiana ALVAREZ - 22 Janvier 2020 modifié le 22 Janvier 2020 - 08:09

BANGUI [LNC] – Centrafric is still experiencing a very severe and complex humanitarian crisis. But which drastically worsened in the last three years : 2.6 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance and protection, whilst 1.7 million require immediate assistance to survive. Never seen before.


To assist the most vulnerable communities affected by sudden onset emergencies and urgently requiring food, water, shelter and other basic needs.

CAR: Officially Launch Of The 2020 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) Aimed To Get US$ 401 Million
To meet the needs of the most vulnerable, the Centrafrican Gov and the Humanitarian Country Team officially launched yesterday, what they called The 2020 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP).

2020 A YEAR OF FULL OF DANGERS

The OCHA Humanitarian Coordinator in Central African Republic, Ms. Denise Brown, stressed the importance for humanitarian actors to be able to sustain their efforts and alleviate the suffering of those in need of humanitarian assistance. “If humanitarian assistance is not provided at scale, the severe humanitarian situation will further deteriorate in 2020”, said Ms. Brown concluded.

The humanitarian community is targeting 1.6 million extremely vulnerable people and calls for mobilization of US$ 401 million to implement lifesaving interventions. Based on a common analysis of humanitarian needs, the Humanitarian Response Plan aims at addressing critical issues related to physical and mental well-being, living conditions and protection of the most vulnerable.

