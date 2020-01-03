Call for Applications for the Berlin Energy Transition Dialogue (BETD) Media Fellowship

Are you an inspiring journalist? Here is a chance for you to report on the global energy transition! Apply for the Berlin Energy Transition Dialogue (BETD) Media Fellowship that gives aspiring journalist from all over the world the opportunity to enjoy a full week of cutting-edge policy discussions, site visits and networking with the energy […]

Are you an inspiring journalist? Here is a chance for you to report on the global energy transition! Apply for the Berlin Energy Transition Dial...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...