Call for Entries: APO Group African Women in Media Award to Recognise Support of Female Journalists for Women’s Entrep reneurship in Africa


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 30 Septembre 2020


APO Group (www.APO-opa.com), the leading pan-African communications and business consultancy, presents the second annual APO Group African Women in Media Award set to recognise, celebrate and empower African women journalists who support female entrepreneurship in Africa. The Award will be bestowed to the winner at the 6th Africa Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum’s (AWIEF) (www.AWIEForum.org)… […]

TCHAD - 30/09/2020

