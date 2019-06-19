Cameroon workshop advances women’s role in peacebuilding

The Commonwealth has held a training session for more than 30 Cameroonians designed to highlight the role women can play in building peace, understanding conflict and countering violent extremism. Participants from Cameroon’s civil society attended the four-day workshop in Douala. They are involved in supporting women who are on the frontline of fighting extremism and […]

The Commonwealth has held a training session for more than 30 Cameroonians designed to highlight the role women can p...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...