Canon Central and North Africa partners with Yaba College of Technology in Nigeria to develop student talent for careers in the printing industry in Africa

Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA) (www.Canon-CNA.com) a leader in imaging solutions, has signed a 3 year partnership agreement with Yaba College of Technology (Yabatech) (http://www.YABATECH.edu.ng) to support students in their professional development by conducting print workshop training with Canon specialists. The partnership with Yabatech is an extension of Canon’s Miraisha Sustainability… Read more on […]

Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA) (www.Canon-CNA.com) a leader in imag...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...