Canon and Golden Effects host private press screening for “MOKALIK”

Canon Central and North Africa, (www.Canon-CNA.com) leader in imaging solutions, recently hosted a private press screening of Golden Effects Pictures latest movie ‘MOKALIK’. The private screening had exclusive guest attendance including members of the media, key industry stakeholders, cast and crew. Canon also showcased the full range of Professional Canon cameras and lenses, enabling the […]

Canon Central and North Africa, (www.Canon-CNA.com) leader in imaging solutions, recently hosted...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...