Central African Republic: ICRC condemns attack on its Bouar office and calls for humanitarian workers to be respected


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 29 Décembre 2020


The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has been forced to drastically reduce its humanitarian activities in Bouar in Nana-Mambéré prefecture after its office was raided. Some ICRC staff will be moved to other locations in the Central African Republic until security in the town can be restored. During the night of 27 December, […]

