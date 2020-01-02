Child Taken During Armed Clash in South Sudan that Claimed Mother’s Life Released, Reunited With Father

A four-year-old boy taken when fighting broke out between armed groups in Isebi, South Sudan on 27 October, has been released and was today reunited with his father in an emotional meeting in the capital Juba. The child, whose name is being kept confidential, is the son of a female International Organization for Migration (IOM) […]

