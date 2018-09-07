Alwihda Info
English News

China, Africa gain fruitful results in jointly combating AIDS


Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 8 Septembre 2018 modifié le 8 Septembre 2018 - 22:21

China plays a pivotal role in achieving the goal to end the epidemics of AIDS raised by UN in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, said the WHO Director-General.


By Bai Yang, Wang Yunsong from People’s Daily

A UN official made positive comments on China-Africa cooperation on combating HIV/AIDS during an interview with People’s Daily, after attending a China-Africa meeting on AIDS control in Beijing on Sept. 4.

Michel Sidibé, Executive Director of the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS), also expressed his expectations on China-Africa cooperation in health sector.

The Executive Director pointed out that China has attached great importance to the fight against AIDS and its practice and efforts are obvious to all.

The overall HIV/AIDS infection rate in China is less than 0.1 percent, far below the international average of 0.8 percent, said Sidibé.

China has set a good example for other countries in prevention interventions among the high-risk population, noted Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO).

As a key area under the framework of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, China-Africa cooperation on HIV/AIDS prevention and treatment has achieved fruitful results.

China has always actively supported African countries in combating AIDS, sending medical teams and donating medicines, medical equipment and materials to more than 40 African countries over the years.

“I’m very grateful to China,” said the First Lady of Malawi Gertrude Mutharika when speaking of China’s years of support to African countries in multiple sectors including health.

Malawi has been inspired by China’s public health system and hopes to learn more experience from China, she added.
China has established one of the most advanced HIV/AIDS testing networks in the world, and its innovative tools and methods for HIV testing have set a model for the globe. The number of HIV test-takers in China accounted for about one third of the world's total in 2016.

Africa and China have fruitful cooperation in combating AIDS, and China has played a key role in reducing the incidence of HIV/AIDS and introducing related advanced technologies to Africa, said Ghana's First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo.

She extended her appreciation to China for all the support and assistance and expressed willingness to further cooperate with China.

Health care has been included in the eight major initiatives in close collaboration with African countries at the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, which elevates the bilateral health cooperation onto a new height.

China has played a leading role in helping Africa establish centers for disease prevention and control and laid foundation for sound cooperation among African countries and other countries, regions and organizations, said Tedros.

Meanwhile, China's investment in Africa will also promote the development of the local pharmaceutical industry, he added.

