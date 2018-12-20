China gives 10 foreigners reform friendship medals

China held a grand conference Tuesday to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the country's reform and opening up that has changed the destiny of the Chinese nation and influenced the world.



President Xi Jinping delivered a speech at the conference.



The Communist Party of China Central Committee and the State Council awarded personnel who have made outstanding contributions to the country's reform and opening up, 100 Chinese reform pioneer medals and 10 foreigners reform friendship medals.



Here is the list of the 10 foreigners given China’s reform friendship medals:

Alain Merieux, president of Fondation Merieux, a French foundation working with China on public health care

Werner Gerich, a German who served as manager of the Wuhan Diesel Engine Plant in Hubei Province and the first foreign company manager in China after 1949

Klaus Schwab, the executive chairman of the World Economic Forum, who promotes China’s economic cooperation with other countries

Konosuke Matsushita, the founder of Panasonic, a company that participated in China’s reform and opening up

Masayoshi Ōhira, the 43rd prime minister of Japan, who promoted the normalization of relations between China and Japan and supported China’s reform and opening up

Lee Kuan Yew, former prime minister of Singapore, who promoted Singapore’s participation in China’s reform and opening up

Juan Antonio Samaranch, former president of the International Olympic Committee, who contributed to China’s global role in the Olympics

Stephen Perry, chairman of Britain's 48 Group Club, who facilitates cultural communication between China and the UK

Maurice R Greenberg, chairman and CEO of CV Starr & Companies, who promotes economic cooperation between China and other countries and Sino-US friendship

Robert Kuhn, chairman of the Kuhn Foundation, a non-governmental organization which promotes US-China ties, and is dedicated to telling China’s stories to the world