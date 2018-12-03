









English News China makes important contributions to G20 summit preparation: Argentine Sherpa

Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 3 Décembre 2018 modifié le 3 Décembre 2018 - 13:54

2018 marks the 10th anniversary of the launch of the G20 summit mechanism. Though enjoying a good momentum for development, the world economy today is still facing challenges and uncertainties, especially the unilateralism and protectionism that are currently overshadowing the world economy and trade.

By Zhang Weizhong, People’s Daily China had made important contributions to the preparation of the 13th Group of 20 (G20) summit, Argentina’s G20 Sherpa Pedro Villagra Delgado told People’s Daily in a recent interview, adding that as the host country, Argentina expressed sincere gratitude to China for the latter’s efforts.



As an important member of the G20, China actively participated in the Sherpa meeting, foreign ministers’ meeting, financial ministers’ and central bank governors’ meeting, as well as other ministerial meetings, offering positive response to the issues raised by Argentine, said Villagra, extending appreciation towards China’s attitude.



Villagra noted that G20 members had vital influence both internationally and regionally. The mechanism was an inclusive platform that built bridges for effective and pragmatic communication among its members, and multiple consensuses had been reached among the members since the summit mechanism was introduced, he added.



It was hoped that all participants could bridge divides, reach consensus and finally achieve preferable results as the summit this year was convened amid complicated international situation, Villagra told People’s Daily.



“China plays a vital role in the preparation of the G20 Buenos Aires summit,” said Villagra, believing that the country showcased a strong spirit of coordination through its active cooperation during Argentina’s presidency of the G20. China and Argentina had carried out sound cooperation on G20 summit affairs, he remarked.



2018 marks the 10th anniversary of the launch of the G20 summit mechanism. Though enjoying a good momentum for development, the world economy today is still facing challenges and uncertainties, especially the unilateralism and protectionism that are currently overshadowing the world economy and trade.



Villagra stressed that Argentina’s position on international trade was to support free trade, defend WTO rules and safeguard multilateralism.



All sides had reached consensus at the G20 Trade Ministers’ Meeting, agreeing to reinvigorate international trade, Villagra introduced, adding that each party expected the G20 to inject new vitality into the world economic development.



The Sherpa noted that the outcome of the G20 summit was closely related to each member, and would place profound influence on the international society.



Developing countries received more attention at this year’s G20 summit, and Argentina was committed to creating an agenda that suited both its national and the global development, said Villagra.



Dans la même rubrique : < > China full of development vitality: Argentine resident Commentary: Chinese writers welcomed to share China’s stories in Argentina EDP : Chinese Companies are Long-Term Trustworthy Cooperation Partners