Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
English News

China rolls out 53 measures for further reform, innovation in pilot FTZs


Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 25 Novembre 2018 modifié le 25 Novembre 2018 - 23:28

The promotion of innovative financial services is a focus of the PBC, and over a dozen of such services have been spread across the country by the central bank, Xu introduced.


By Wang Ke from People’s Daily

China’s State Council rolled out a series of measures to support pilot free trade zones (FTZ) and deepen reform and innovation, according to Tang Wenhong, head of the Department of Foreign Investment Administration of the Ministry of Commerce.

The 53 small measures are expected to reach quick returns, Tang introduced at a briefing held by the State Council Information Office on Nov. 23.

Xu Zhong, research head of People's Bank of China (PBC) said that 12 of the 53 measures were on finance, adding that they were expected to promote trade facilitation, offer supports for FTZ reform and serve the real economy.

The promotion of innovative financial services is a focus of the PBC, and over a dozen of such services have been spread across the country by the central bank, Xu introduced.

Chen Zhenchong from the General Administration of Customs said that the 53 measures also included 9 on customs. He disclosed that China will improve its construction of the “single-window” custom clearance which now consists of 9 functions, and more functions, such as aviation and railway clearance, will be added.

In addition, the functions of ports will be enhanced, which aims to better facilitate the openness of pilot FTZs, as well as the import of special products including seedlings, fruits, edible aquatic animals, medicines and biological products, Chen said.

Besides, the customs will release new services and models to support the bonded storage of parallel import vehicles, bonded maintenance, bonded storage of art works and guarantee insurance of duties.


Dans la même rubrique :
< >

Dimanche 25 Novembre 2018 - 18:54 Forum held in Madrid to consolidate China, Europe ties

Dimanche 25 Novembre 2018 - 09:02 China urges US to bring economic ties back on track

Dimanche 25 Novembre 2018 - 06:42 China’s new economy value increases 13 trillion yuan in 2017

A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 25/11/2018

Tchad : le chef des renseignements généraux et son adjoint remplacés

Tchad : le chef des renseignements généraux et son adjoint remplacés

Tchad : le président nomme un nouveau gouverneur au Tibesti Tchad : le président nomme un nouveau gouverneur au Tibesti 25/11/2018

Populaires

Tchad : décret de nominations dans l'administration du territoire

25/11/2018

Tchad : des fonctionnaires de police promus à des grades à titre exceptionnel

25/11/2018

Tchad : le chef des renseignements généraux et son adjoint remplacés

25/11/2018
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : les avocats du député Azzai dénoncent une arrestation arbitraire
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 18/11/2018 - Farah Abdillahi Miguil

Le dérèglement des relations humaines

Le dérèglement des relations humaines

Affaire VIETTEL/NEXTEL: Quand un camerounais prend la défense des vietnamiens Affaire VIETTEL/NEXTEL: Quand un camerounais prend la défense des vietnamiens 15/11/2018 -

ANALYSE - 17/11/2018 - Fayçal Megherbi et Bernard Schmid, avocats

Pour un abandon des peines privatives de liberté en matière de délits de presse

Pour un abandon des peines privatives de liberté en matière de délits de presse

Les enjeux socio-économiques et pratiques foncières locales au Tchad Les enjeux socio-économiques et pratiques foncières locales au Tchad 11/11/2018 - Abdalmadjit Ali Ahmat

REACTION - 17/11/2018 -

Cameroun : plaidoyer pour une clémence et la libération du journaliste Biem Tong

Cameroun : plaidoyer pour une clémence et la libération du journaliste Biem Tong

"Le rapport Doing Business 2019 sur le Cameroun est erroné" "Le rapport Doing Business 2019 sur le Cameroun est erroné" 13/11/2018 -

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2018 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.