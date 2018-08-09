Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
English News

China’s economic development remains promising: experts


Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 10 Août 2018 modifié le 10 Août 2018 - 09:00

“China’s GDP rose 6.8 percent year-on-year in the first half of 2018, staying within the 6.7-6.9 percent range for 12 consecutive quarters. This fully demonstrates the strong resilience and inherent stability of China’s economic development, and provides a solid foundation to tackle various risks and challenges,” said Yan Pengcheng, a spokesperson for the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC).


People’s Daily

China’s economic development remains promising: experts
China has expressed confidence in achieving high-quality growth at a recent meeting of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, and the optimism is also shared by international organizations and scholars.

China’s economy continues to perform well and is in a good shape, thanks to China’s strategy on decisively shifting the focus of policy from high-speed to high-quality growth, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Major macro-control indicators are within a reasonable range, and the economy is running soundly, with stable growth, moderate prices, a good employment rate, and relatively stable balance of payments.

The contribution rate of the service industry to economic growth reached 60.5% in the first half of 2018, thanks to continuous optimization of the economic structure, and the contribution rate of final consumption expenditure to economic growth reached 78.5%.

Meanwhile, preventive measures put in place to control financial risks have achieved some results, changing social expectations for the better and further improving the ecological environment, thus enhancing people’s sense of gain, happiness, and security.

“China’s GDP rose 6.8 percent year-on-year in the first half of 2018, staying within the 6.7-6.9 percent range for 12 consecutive quarters. This fully demonstrates the strong resilience and inherent stability of China’s economic development, and provides a solid foundation to tackle various risks and challenges,” said Yan Pengcheng, a spokesperson for the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC).

China has a number of advantages, including institutional mechanisms to pool resources to solve major problems, the strengths of the country’s manufacturing power, and the innovation and wisdom of the Chinese people, all of which provide China’s economy with upward growth tendency, according to Chen Fengying, a researcher at the Chinese Institutes of Contemporary International Relations.

“We can rest assured that China’s economy will continue to grow,” Chen said.

(People’s Daily)

A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 09/08/2018

Tchad : liste des décrets du 8 août 2018

Tchad : liste des décrets du 8 août 2018

Apatridie : le Tchad invité à élaborer des règles juridiques Apatridie : le Tchad invité à élaborer des règles juridiques 08/08/2018

Populaires

Tchad : liste des nominations du 8 août 2018

09/08/2018

Pétrole : Le Tchad approuve un projet de raccordement de pipeline

09/08/2018

Des jeunes diplômés tchadiens du 2IE reçoivent leur parchemin

09/08/2018
Vidéo à la Une
Lac Tchad : contre l'extrémisme, le CEDPE appelle à accélérer le processus de développement
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 07/08/2018 - Mohamed Qayaad

À ces alimentaires sans conscience

À ces alimentaires sans conscience

Afrique : réconciliation Éthiopie-Érythrée ou l'effet boule de neige ! Afrique : réconciliation Éthiopie-Érythrée ou l'effet boule de neige ! 07/08/2018 - ALLATCHI Yaya

ANALYSE - 01/08/2018 - Abdalmadjit Ali Ahmat

N’Djaména face aux défis et enjeux majeurs de l’heure : comment positionner la capitale au rang des villes les plus compétitives ?

N’Djaména face aux défis et enjeux majeurs de l’heure : comment positionner la capitale au rang des villes les plus compétitives ?

Changement de statut d’étudiant à salarié : des conditions fermes malgré un effort d’assouplissement Changement de statut d’étudiant à salarié : des conditions fermes malgré un effort d’assouplissement 24/07/2018 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 22/07/2018 - Dr Djiddi Ali Sougoudi

Après Malakona Adam, Noh Adaffana le suit : grande perte pour la lutte contre les maladies ravageuses au Tchad

Après Malakona Adam, Noh Adaffana le suit : grande perte pour la lutte contre les maladies ravageuses au Tchad

AFRIKISLAM DISCUSS' (Acte 1) : Ces violences qui nuisent à l'identité de l'Islam et de l'Afrique AFRIKISLAM DISCUSS' (Acte 1) : Ces violences qui nuisent à l'identité de l'Islam et de l'Afrique 21/07/2018 - ZEDKAM PRODUCT

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2018 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.