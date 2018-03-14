Chinese companies see subsidies cancelled and permits removed for illegal fishing in West Africa

The Chinese Ministry of Agriculture (MoA) (https://goo.gl/jvfM7E) is pulling the plug on three Chinese companies conducting Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated (IUU) fishing in West Africa. This demonstrates an increased intolerance by authorities towards Chinese vessels involved in IUU. The MoA has cancelled the distant water fishing certificate of the Lian Run Pelagic Fishery Company Ltd. […]

The Chinese Ministry of Agriculture (MoA) (https://goo.gl/jvfM...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...