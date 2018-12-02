Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
English News

Chinese-invested Panamanian port expansion project in smooth progress


Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 2 Décembre 2018 modifié le 2 Décembre 2018 - 04:06

“I got along well with the Chinese colleagues here. In Landbridge Group there were staffs working on our welfare and labor and social security. Though the two countries were far apart, the hearts of the two peoples were bonded closely by the warm friendship,” Edwen Córdoba, a local employee, told People’s Daily.


By Li Xiaoxiao, Chen Xiaowei from People’s Daily

Chinese-invested Panamanian port expansion project in smooth progress
At a construction site at the estuary of Panama Canal to the Atlantic Ocean, growling gigantic marine equipment, caterpillar cranes, portal cranes and a 27-meter-long high-front shovel from China are busy with the expansion project of Margarita Island port.

China's Shandong-based Landbridge Group started the expansion project in June 2017 after it purchased the port situated in Panama's Colón Free Trade Zone in 2016.

Li Chao, a project engineer, said a port entrance was being built here as part of the expansion project for the Panama's largest port.

With an estimated investment of about $1 billion, it is one of the largest projects in Panama invested by companies from the Chinese mainland. It is also the first container terminal designed and built to match the Panama Canal new locks.

The No. 3 container berth is scheduled to start trial operation by June 2019. By June 2020, the stage one will be operational, and the second stage of the project will start construction at the beginning of 2019.

After its upgrade, the port will have an annual handling capacity of 5 million twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU) cargoes and become the only one there to boast 150,000-ton container berths. It will further satisfy the operation of the canal and the demand for water transportation. Landbridge Group plans to increase the handling capacity of the port to 11 million TEU cargoes per year.

The steady progress of the project is attributed to the development of China-Panama relations. According to Li, when they prepared for the project before the two countries established diplomatic ties, they had to wait for document approvals for months since the procedures to assess the project’s environmental impact and obtain the construction permits were very slow due to legal restrictions.

Several days after the project kicked off, the two countries announced the establishment of diplomatic ties, which brought the construction to a new pace. The city of Colon had provided concrete support for Landbridge Group in construction safety and the recruitment of workers, Li disclosed.

Alodiel, an official in Ministry of Labor and Workforce Development (MITRADEL) of Colon, said the Chinese company had created more than 2,000 jobs for locals, over 800 of which were related to construction jobs. Landbridge Group had provided a sound working environment for the workers and guaranteed their welfare.

“There is a big cultural difference between us that has occasionally led to disagreements, but nothing is unsolvable through effective communication. Landbridge Group has become a good friend of us,” said the official.

“I got along well with the Chinese colleagues here. In Landbridge Group there were staffs working on our welfare and labor and social security. Though the two countries were far apart, the hearts of the two peoples were bonded closely by the warm friendship,” Edwen Córdoba, a local employee, told People’s Daily.

Esteban Sugaste, representative of Single Trade Union of Construction and Allied Workers of Panama (SUNTRACS), said the Chinese people were passionate, united and diligent, and had respect on other people, adding that the Chinese enterprise was willing to exchange views with its Panamanian employees and listen to their voices. “The Chinese enterprise respects us and has won our respect as well.”

The port was highly automated, which would not only improve efficiency, but also guarantee the quality of services and reduce operating costs, Li said proudly.

Additionally, the port had an obvious advantage in cost and was very competitive, Li said, disclosing that in the future a logistics park would be built here, which had already attracted interested Latin American countries for cooperation.

A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 30/11/2018

Tchad : le budget 2019 en hausse de 26,57%

Tchad : le budget 2019 en hausse de 26,57%

Tchad : compte-rendu du conseil extraordinaire des ministres Tchad : compte-rendu du conseil extraordinaire des ministres 30/11/2018

Populaires

Tchad : liste additionnelle d'admissibilité et report des oraux du concours de l'ENA

01/12/2018

Zene Bada : "ni rebelle, ni révolte" au Tibesti, mais des "narcotrafiquants armés retranchés"

01/12/2018

Tchad : défilé militaire prévu à N'Djamena pour la fête du 1er décembre

01/12/2018
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : les avocats du député Azzai dénoncent une arrestation arbitraire
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 27/11/2018 - GBANDI Anatole

Centrafrique : Et les pirates entrent en lice

Centrafrique : Et les pirates entrent en lice

Au Togo, une longue marche vers la liberté Au Togo, une longue marche vers la liberté 26/11/2018 - Thomas Dietrich

ANALYSE - 17/11/2018 - Fayçal Megherbi et Bernard Schmid, avocats

Pour un abandon des peines privatives de liberté en matière de délits de presse

Pour un abandon des peines privatives de liberté en matière de délits de presse

Les enjeux socio-économiques et pratiques foncières locales au Tchad Les enjeux socio-économiques et pratiques foncières locales au Tchad 11/11/2018 - Abdalmadjit Ali Ahmat

REACTION - 26/11/2018 - Mahamat Nour Ibedou

Ibedou : "ne comptez pas sur nous pour applaudir le réchauffement des relations diplomatiques avec Israël"

Ibedou : "ne comptez pas sur nous pour applaudir le réchauffement des relations diplomatiques avec Israël"

Cameroun : plaidoyer pour une clémence et la libération du journaliste Biem Tong Cameroun : plaidoyer pour une clémence et la libération du journaliste Biem Tong 17/11/2018 -

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2018 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.