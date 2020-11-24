Clarke, Claeys and Frankiny to boost Team Qhubeka ASSOS

Australia’s Simon Clarke will bring excellent leadership and boost the performance goals in our team for the coming season. The 34-year-old Australian has an impressive palmares, mixing excellent ability as a road captain while also able to challenge for his own opportunities for success. The double Vuelta a Espana stage-winner, who also won the Herald […]

