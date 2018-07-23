Coach, Referee and First Aid Education in Zambia

During the just ended Africa Rugby Silver Cup South tournament hosted by Mufulira Rugby Club in Zambia, the Zambia Rugby Union in partnership with Mopani Copper Mines conducted Level 2 courses for Coaches, Referees and First Aiders. The facilitators were World Rugby Educators/Trainers Denver Wannies from South Africa who did the Coaches, Johnbosco Muamba from […]

