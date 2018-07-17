Comment by the Information and Press Department on the UN Security Council approving Resolution 2428 on sanctions against the Republic of South Sudan

On July 13, the UN Security Council approved the US draft resolution, initiated by the US delegation, on introducing an arms embargo against the Republic of South Sudan and personal sanctions with regard to two South Sudanese citizens (a ban on travel and a freeze on assets). The document was passed by the mandatory minimum […]

On July 13, the UN Security Council approved the US draft resolution, initiated by the US delegation, on introducing an arms embargo against the Republic of South...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...