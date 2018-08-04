Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
English News

Commentary: US trade war draws fire against itself


Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 4 Août 2018 modifié le 4 Août 2018 - 17:37

There is no winner in a trade war, as unilateral action to impose tariffs has never been successful strategy. In 2002, the US government imposed tariffs on imported steel products, resulting in a net loss of about 200,000 American jobs. In 2009, the US government placed tariffs on imported tires from China, leading to a net loss of approximately 2,500 American jobs.


Peoples Daily Commentator

Commentary: US trade war draws fire against itself
Washington’s trade war not only disrupts the global economy, but also severely harms the interests of the US itself.

Even various groups in US worry about the trade war.

Leading American motorcycle manufacturer Harley-Davidson Inc. was an early casualty of the trade war, as it was forced to shift some of the production of its iconic motorcycles out of US in response to the retaliatory tariffs imposed by European Union on June 25.

As tensions escalate, General Electric (GE) was also quick with both dividend cut and booting from the Dow Jones industrial average, reported Investors.com.

The US’s trade war is tantamount to erecting an invisible wall between international businesses.

The trade war will not only hamper the efficient supply-chain of goods on a global level, but also lead to a corresponding rise in prices and less investment by corporations.

According to a research by Information Technology and Innovation Foundation, a public policy think tank based in the US, a 25% tariff on information-and-technology products will result in a loss of approximately $332 billion in the US economy over the next decade.

In order to counter such measures, major trading partners have to impose $90-billion tariffs on the US, which could threaten employment in the US. A $6-billion loss is likely to take place in the near future when soybean buyers lose their price advantage in the Chinese market due to 600 yuan-per-ton price increase, the American Soybean Association has estimated.

There is no winner in a trade war, as unilateral action to impose tariffs has never been successful strategy. In 2002, the US government imposed tariffs on imported steel products, resulting in a net loss of about 200,000 American jobs. In 2009, the US government placed tariffs on imported tires from China, leading to a net loss of approximately 2,500 American jobs.

A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 03/08/2018

Tchad : la radio Mandela FM souffle sur sa première bougie

Tchad : la radio Mandela FM souffle sur sa première bougie

Tchad : le blocage des comptes bancaires des Brasseries du Tchad paralyse ses activités Tchad : le blocage des comptes bancaires des Brasseries du Tchad paralyse ses activités 02/08/2018

Populaires

Tchad : nomination à la DGSSIE

04/08/2018

Tchad : le gouvernement interdit une marche des médecins

03/08/2018

Tchad : le ministère des Affaires étrangères met en garde contre des faux profils sur les réseaux sociaux

04/08/2018
Vidéo à la Une
Lac Tchad : contre l'extrémisme, le CEDPE appelle à accélérer le processus de développement
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 01/08/2018 - Le MoDeL

La fin d'un cycle !

La fin d'un cycle !

Nouveau coup de grâce aux fantasmes polisariens Nouveau coup de grâce aux fantasmes polisariens 27/07/2018 - Farid Mnebhi

ANALYSE - 01/08/2018 - Abdalmadjit Ali Ahmat

N’Djaména face aux défis et enjeux majeurs de l’heure : comment positionner la capitale au rang des villes les plus compétitives ?

N’Djaména face aux défis et enjeux majeurs de l’heure : comment positionner la capitale au rang des villes les plus compétitives ?

Changement de statut d’étudiant à salarié : des conditions fermes malgré un effort d’assouplissement Changement de statut d’étudiant à salarié : des conditions fermes malgré un effort d’assouplissement 24/07/2018 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 22/07/2018 - Dr Djiddi Ali Sougoudi

Après Malakona Adam, Noh Adaffana le suit : grande perte pour la lutte contre les maladies ravageuses au Tchad

Après Malakona Adam, Noh Adaffana le suit : grande perte pour la lutte contre les maladies ravageuses au Tchad

AFRIKISLAM DISCUSS' (Acte 1) : Ces violences qui nuisent à l'identité de l'Islam et de l'Afrique AFRIKISLAM DISCUSS' (Acte 1) : Ces violences qui nuisent à l'identité de l'Islam et de l'Afrique 21/07/2018 - ZEDKAM PRODUCT

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2018 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.