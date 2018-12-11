Communications and Public Enterprises Committee invites written submissions on Repeal of the Overvaal Resorts Limited Bill

The Select Committee on Communications and Public Enterprises has requested individuals and interest groups to make written submissions on the Repeal of the Overvaal Resorts Limited Bill [B36-2017] by no later than 11 January 2019. The Bill seeks to repeal the Overvaal Resorts Limited Act 127 of 1993, and to retain section 3(2) of the […]

The Select Committee on Communications and Public Enterprises has requested individuals and interest groups to make written submissions on the Repeal o...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...