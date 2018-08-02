Conflict in new Ebola zone of DR Congo exacerbates complexity of response: World Health Organization (WHO) emergency response chief

Protecting vulnerable people in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) from the latest Ebola Virus outbreak is going to be “very, very complex”, given the huge logistical challenges and ongoing conflict there, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday. “We know for example that there have been around 20 deaths,” Dr. Peter Salama, […]

